There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-20-31-34-65, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + MegaPlay winner of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + MegaPlay winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $94 million ($66 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
23-29-47-59-60, Powerball 15, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $60 million ($41.8 million cash).