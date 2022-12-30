The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing has been bumped up to $685 million
with an estimated cash value of $347.8 million, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
It is the fourth highest Mega Millions jackpot to date.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 4:20 pm
