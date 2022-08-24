Mega

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Ohio.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

3-5-47-48-67, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $135 million ($75.8 million cash value).

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

12-27-34-55-67, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $100 million ($56.7 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you