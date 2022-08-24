There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Ohio.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-5-47-48-67, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $135 million ($75.8 million cash value).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
12-27-34-55-67, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $100 million ($56.7 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.