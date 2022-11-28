A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Kum & Go, 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said.
It was the only $1 million winning ticket sold in the United States for Saturday’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 15, 30, 47, 50 and 51. The player matched the five white balls, but not the Powerball number 3. If this player had purchased the Power Play option, he would have doubled his prize to $2 million.
Another Kum & Go in Lowell sold a winning Powerball ticket for last Wednesday’s drawing. Joel Graham claimed his $50,000 prize Monday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Claim Center in Little Rock. He won by matching four white balls and the Powerball. If he had bought the Power Play, he would have won $100,000.
Retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sale of winning lottery products, which means the Conway Kum & Go will receive $10,000 in commission once the winner claims his prize. The Lowell retailer at 104 N. Bloomington St. will receive $500.
The Powerball jackpot for Monday stands at $56 million.