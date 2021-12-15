The death on Monday of a Miller County assault victim has led to new charges against the suspect.
Donald R. Hayworth Jr., 33, had been hospitalized since he was shot on Thursday, December 9.
Christopher A. Basham, 34, of TexARKana, was arrested that day and initially charged by Miller County authorities with battery in the first degree.
Miller County Investigator P. Ray booked Basham into the Miller County Detention Center on a new charge of murder in the first degree, and two counts of terroristic act. Basham had previously been released on a $250,0000 bond for the battery charge.
Basham remains in the Miller County Detention Center pending arraignment on the new charges.
The Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock will perform an autopsy on Hayworth.
