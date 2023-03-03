The Arkansas Highway Commission has announced that applications for the Arkansas Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and the Arkansas Recreational Trails Program (RTP) are now available.
Virtual seminars will occur on March 16 and April 4 to inform potential eligible sponsors of TAP and RTP requirements and responsibilities. Registration information for the seminars can be found at the web addresses listed below.
Eligible TAP projects include, but are not limited to:
On-road and off-road trail facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other non-motorized forms of transportation, including sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting, and other safety-related infrastructure.
Infrastructure related projects and systems that will provide safe routes for non-drivers.
Conversion and use of abandoned railroad corridors for trails for pedestrians, bicyclists, or other non-motorized transportation users.
Any environmental mitigation activity, including pollution prevention and abatement activities.
Infrastructure related Safe Routes To School (SRTS) projects
Sidewalk improvements, traffic calming, and speed reduction improvements.
Pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements.
Non-infrastructure projects:
Public awareness campaigns and outreach
Enforcement, encouragement, and evaluation programs
Bicycle and Pedestrian education or a walking school bus program near a K-8 school.
Pedestrian/Trail Master Plans
Eligible RTP projects include, but are not limited to:
Improvement of motorized, non-motorized and multiple-use trails
Development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages.
The Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act (IIJA) reauthorized the TAP and RTP (previously authorized under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act).
CLICK HERE for project applications and registration for both programs, including general project guidelines.
Applications must be completed by June 1 at 4 p.m. for funding consideration.
The Department will continue the open application cycle for Arkansas Recreational Trails Program Motorized projects. Applicants may submit year-round and are reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis.