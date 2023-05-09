PORT OF CROSSETT — A gargantuan kiln has made its one-month voyage across the Atlantic Ocean from northern Italy and is now on dry ground following a two-day trip up the Mississippi and Ouachita rivers. Its final destination is Veolia North America’s hazardous waste treatment plant in Gum Springs.
We traveled Monday to Port of Crossett to document the 300-ton package that on Wednesday will begin the final, albeit no less arduous, leg of its trek to Clark County. The kiln itself is 16 feet in diameter and 59 feet long. Combine the entire hauling package — including the two trucks that’ll be used to tow and push the thing — and you’ve got a package 226 feet long and standing 20 feet tall. It took us 2 1/2 minutes to walk around the entire setup.
Working on dry ground at the Ashley County port, located just south of where the Ouachita and Saline rivers meet, a crew from the Memphis-based Barnhart Crane & Rigging busied themselves Monday making final adjustments to the highly specialized hydraulic mover on which it will be pulled and pushed. Minding the posted speed limit, our visit to the port took a little over 2 hours driving time, but this crew — being escorted by Arkansas Highway Police, Arkansas Department of Transportation and Entergy — will spend five days zig-zagging along state highways in a northwesterly fashion at speeds of no more than 20 mph.
The state agencies and Entergy will aid the crew with maneuvering, traffic control and the raising or removal of countless low-hanging utility lines that will be encountered. The move is planned to start at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Once the kiln reaches its final destination on Monday, May 15, it’ll sit alongside two massive scrubbers recently hauled in; the scrubbers “polish” air inside the kiln before it exits the stack. Combined with those Swedish-built scrubbers, the complete setup “will be the most modern, the cleanest burning and the most technologically advanced kiln in the world,” Britt Scheer, director of facility affairs at VNA’s Gum Springs facility.
