There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
4-26-34-37-52, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $66 million ($37.5 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
20-36-61-62-69, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $440 million ($247.8 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.