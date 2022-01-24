A man attempting to cross Interstate 49 north of TexARKana was struck and killed by a motorist about 1:26 a.m. Monday.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Justin Clay Byers, 34, of Nashville was in a traffic lane when he was hit by a northbound 2012 Buick Regal driven by Warrant Eugene Dennis Jr., 22, of TexARKana.
The incident happened near the 32-mile marker.
Byers was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center. He died about 4:39 a.m.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Les Munn investigated the death for the TexARKana Police Department.