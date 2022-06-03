The suspected wrong-way driver who killed three Louisiana motorcyclists and injured four more on Thursday, May 12 in Crawford County has been formally charged in connection with the deaths and injuries.
Ivan Santos, 29, of Norman, OK surrendered to Oklahoma authorities and was arrested on an Arkansas criminal arrest warrant for the crash on Interstate 40.
Santos is charged with three counts of negligent vehicular homicide while intoxicated, four counts of attempted negligent vehicular homicide while intoxicated, battery (second degree) and driving while intoxicated.
Arkansas State Police claim that Santos was the driver of a pick-up truck traveling east in the westbound lanes of traffic when he hit six motorcycles.
Santos is being held by the Cleveland County, OK Sheriff’s Department pending his return to Arkansas for an initial court appearance.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Santos struck the group near the 21-mile marker, close to the town of Dyer.
Santos and a passenger, Amber Rodgers, 37, of Virginia Beach, VA, were injured.
Killed were three of the cyclists: Leonard Lemar Jr., 46, and his passenger, Patricia Lemar, 44, both of Slidell, LA, and Malinda Shano, 50, of Terryton, LA, who was driving a separate motorcycle.
Four of the injured were riding motorcycles separately. They were Larry Alexie, 48, of Lafitte, LA, Robert Day, 44, of Gretna, LA, Jennifer Couvillion, 42, of Lafitte, LA, and Derrick Reynolds, 49, of Slidell, LA.