The driver of a car that rammed the rear of a tractor-trailer died about 6:07 a.m. Tuesday in a wreck on U.S. 82 near Strong.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Chandler Knight, 20, of Hamburg was driving a 2013 model Avelon east on U.S. 82.
His car struck the rear of a 2017 Western Star driven by Glenn Heard, 56, of Spearsville, LA. Knight’s car left the road and entered the eastbound roadside. The truck came to a controlled stop on the westbound roadside of the highway.
Knight was killed. Heard was injured.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. John Parker investigated the collision for the Arkansas State Police.