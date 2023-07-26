There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-5-6-44-61, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally in Maryland. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $4 million in Texas.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $910 million ($462.4 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 winners of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There were 12 Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 13 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-4-12-28-49, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $41 million ($21.2 million cash).