Powerball

One ticket sold in Vermont won the $366.7 million grand prize in Wednesday’s national Powerball lottery drawing.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

8-40-49-58-63, Powerball 14, Power Play 3x.

There was a Match 5 winner of $1 million in Illinois.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($11.4 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

7-12-21-43-55 Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $360 million ($199.3 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

