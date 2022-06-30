One ticket sold in Vermont won the $366.7 million grand prize in Wednesday’s national Powerball lottery drawing.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
8-40-49-58-63, Powerball 14, Power Play 3x.
There was a Match 5 winner of $1 million in Illinois.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($11.4 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-12-21-43-55 Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $360 million ($199.3 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.