COVID-19

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,368+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10-3

Total recovered – 2,302+4

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.3, up from last report of 26.7

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 555

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2

Total recovered – 543

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.7, up from last report of 22.3

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 833+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4+1

Total recovered – 805

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.1, up from last report of 21.7

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,359

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 25-5

Total recovered – 2,271+5

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.1, up from last report of 34.6

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,065

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14

Total recovered – 3,935

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.8, up from last report of 23.4

