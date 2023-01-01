Authorities remain tight-lipped Saturday following the shooting death of two people in Arkadelphia late Friday.
At 10:17 p.m. Friday, the Arkadelphia Police Department received a 911 call reporting a robbery and multiple gunshots at Lark Place Apartments. The body of a 16-year-old black male was discovered in the parking lot outside one of the apartment buildings.
A minute later, a second 911 call notified police that a second black male, age 24, had been taken to the emergency room at Baptist Health Medical Center and was also dead. Police say both men were believed to have been involved in the reported robbery.
