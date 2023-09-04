Two TexARKana residents died and a child was injured about 10:15 p.m. Sunday in a three-vehicle wreck near the 23-mile westbound marker on Interstate 30 in Hempstead County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Shundrekia Hill, 44, was driving a 2017 model Honda west on I-30, which was heavily saturated by rain.
Hill attempted to pass two tractor-trailers -- a 2019 Volvo and a 2024 Volvo – in the left westbound lane. She lost control and the Honda began to rotate in the lanes. The front of her car collided with the left side trailer of the 2019 Volvo and became hung under the trailer.
The 2024 Volvo collided with the passenger side of the Honda.
After the collision, the Honda came to rest lodged under first Volvo’s trailer in the right lane. The 2024 Volvo stopped on the north shoulder of the westbound lane.
Also killed was Hill’s passenger, Jerald Jones, 35.
Injured was a minor passenger in the Hill vehicle. The minor was taken to Christus-St. Michael Medical Center in TEXarkana. Arkansas State Police reports do not identify minors involved in fatal accidents.
Neither of the truck drivers were injured and they were not identified in the report.
Rain was falling and the road was wet at the time of the wreck.
Trooper Jacob Haynie investigated the wreck.
The mile marker is about five miles northeast of Fulton.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; accident location; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault. The reports also omit names of juveniles who were injured or killed, although we report those names when obtained through other sources.