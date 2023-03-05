There was one grand prize winner in Virginia on Saturday of the $162.6 million Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
10-16-18-40-66, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 of $1 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $20 million ($10.2 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-15-30-36-63, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $188 million ($95.7 million cash).