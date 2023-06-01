There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-4-54-61-62, Powerball 14, Power Play 3x.
There were four Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $262 million ($133.2 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
13-16-40-64-68, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $203 million ($104.6 million cash).