Arkansas' Division of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Energy Office recently named the first rebate recipients of the Level 2 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program.
Rebate recipients include the City of Pine Bluff’s Arts and Science Center, Little Rock Technology Park, City of Lonoke, City of Eureka Springs, City of Siloam Springs, City of Hot Springs, Mississippi County Electric Cooperative, Promenade Hospitality, and Burgundy Hotel.
The Level 2 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment program provides rebates for the installation of Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations. It is open to both public and private applicants across the state.
Level 2 stations can charge electric vehicles in eight hours or less using a 240-volt output.
Electric vehicle charging infrastructure will reduce air pollution and position Arkansas as a leader in the United States in electric vehicle adoption. “Arkansas is the Natural State for a reason. We have some of the cleanest air in America. This infrastructure helps us continue that strong tradition of clean air,” Secretary Becky Keogh said.
DEQ has allocated $215,563 each year in funding to Level 2 electric vehicle charging supply rebates during 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. More than $100,000 remains available for the 2021 program year.
The Level 2 Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment program is funded under the State Environmental Mitigation Trust established pursuant to the Volkswagen Settlement.
CLICK HERE for more information about all of the Arkansas programs funded by the settlement.