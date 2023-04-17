A wreck in West Arkansas early Monday killed one driver and injured a tractor-trailer operator.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Christopher L. Lawrence, 50, of Mena was driving a 2005 model Toyota south on U.S. 71 in Y City (Scott County) at Johnson Creek Road.
Lawrence’s car crossed the marked center line and struck the front of a northbound 2019 Freightliner, driven by Eric Scott Jones, 50, of New Boston, TX.
Lawrence died at the scene and Jones was taken to Mercy Hospital in Waldron with minor injuries.
The wreck happened about 5 a.m. The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Mike Lance investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.