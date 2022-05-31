There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
27-28-51-68-69, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $168 million ($99.8 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-14-40-53-54, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $170 million ($100.8 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.