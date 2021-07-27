An arrest has been made in a year-old Southeast Arkansas murder case.
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division took Dilan U. Estes, 26, of Monticello into custody for the murder of Crissy Lee Jacks, 44, of 322 Buck Fever Highway in Banks.
The former satellite television installation technician is being held at the Bradley County Jail on a charge of capital murder.
Jacks was found dead at her home on July 13, 2020. Agents believe Estes had worked in Jacks’ home the day she was murdered.
Friends of Jacks became concerned after being unable to contact her and called Bradley County deputies, requesting they check on the woman.
Deputies found Jacks’ body and requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the homicide.