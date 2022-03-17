Braum’s will soon beginning constructing a new location at the corner of Richmond Road and Moores Lane in TEXarkana, according to a real estate agent with knowledge of the deal.
Braum’s is an American family-owned restaurant chain based in Oklahoma City with nearly 300 locations across Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri.
The restaurants serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, hamburgers, sandwiches, salads and breakfast items. Stores also include a grocery section called the “Fresh Market” featuring dairy products, baked goods, beverages, frozen entrees, meats and produce.
CLICK HER to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.