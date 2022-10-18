There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery, but one Arkansas player won $150,000.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
19-30-36-46-60, Powerball 25, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Kentucky. There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Iowa and Wisconsin.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There was one Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $150,000. There were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $508 million ($256.3 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
9-22-26-41-44, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.