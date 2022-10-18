Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery, but one Arkansas player won $150,000.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

19-30-36-46-60, Powerball 25, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Kentucky. There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Iowa and Wisconsin.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There was one Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $150,000. There were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $508 million ($256.3 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

9-22-26-41-44, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you