Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
Region 8 News, Former Harrison High band director Randell Warren Mealer, 56, who was charged Wednesday with 50 counts of sexual assault for engaging in activity with a student, was found dead Saturday in Stone County after he was released from jail. … KTAL NBC 6, One DUI can almost double insurance costs, analysis finds. … The Advocate, In Louisiana, 21 beaches were judged unsafe for swimming for at least one day in 2020, according to a national study. … Regional 8 News, NEA Full Spectrum cannabis dispensary expanding. … KTVE, Longtime Grambling basketball PA announced Larry Gipson has died. … Arkansas Tourism, Pops on the River in Little Rock recognized by Readers Digest as one of best 4th fireworks displays in nation. … KTBS, Months after the February storm, a Benton, LA resident still living in a damaged home due to insurance holdup. … KNOE 8 News, Monroe, LA woman, 72, charged with stealing motor vehicle.
National/International:
Multiple sources, Surfside, FL condo collapse death toll now 24 – 124 still missing as Hurricane Elsa approaches Florida. … Politico, Pastors fear alienating congregants if they push COVID-19 vaccinations. … Associated Press, U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against an Alabama inmate in death penalty case. … Stars and Stripes, Sixty American soldiers who fought in the Battle of Mogadishu will receive upgraded awards later this year.