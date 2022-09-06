One child was killed and three other people were injured about 8:09 p.m. Monday in a single-vehicle wreck east of Malvern (Hot Spring County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, David Lee Collins, 26, of Jonesboro was driving a 2013 model Dodge Caravan west on U.S. 270. The vehicle left the roadway, ramped up a driveway culvert and struck a large oak tree.
One of the minor children in the car was ejected from the vehicle and killed. Minor children are not named in Arkansas State Police fatality reports.
Collins was entrapped and was extricated with serious injuries.
Also injured was Evan Danielle Watson, 27, of Malvern, and a second minor child. The injured were taken to St. Vincent-Hot Springs and to UAMS.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Senior Cpl. Edward Church investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.