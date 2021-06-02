A suspect who had fled on foot from an Arkansas State Trooper was shot and died at the scene west of Hot Springs on Wednesday afternoon.
Arkansas State Police said in a statement that the shooting occurred after the suspect grabbed the trooper’s gun during a struggle in an attempt to overpower the trooper.
The statement said that at 12:34 p.m., a trooper reported he was attempting to stop a motorcycle driver who was not complying with the trooper’s emergency lights and siren to signal a traffic stop.
A short pursuit proceeded west along U.S. 70 toward Lake Hamilton Schools where the motorcyclist turned onto Sunshine Road while still trying to evade the trooper. As the driver of the motorcycle reached the dead end of Woodview Lane, he abandoned the bike and fled on foot in a northeasterly direction through a wooded area with the trooper following.
The trooper’s orders to stop were ignored by the suspect, at which time the trooper fired a Taser in an attempt to stop the suspect. As the trooper neared the suspect, he began to resist the trooper’s orders to surrender.
The suspect grabbed the trooper’s gun and a struggle for the gun resulted in the trooper shooting the suspect at 12:46 p.m.
The trooper and the dead suspect have not yet been publicly identified.
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have begun investigating the incident and will prepare a case file to be submitted to the Garland County prosecuting attorney. The prosecutor will determine whether the use of deadly force by the trooper was consistent with Arkansas laws.
As required by Arkansas State Police policy and procedures, the trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.