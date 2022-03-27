A female passenger was killed about 3:13 p.m. Saturday when she apparently fell from one vehicle and was struck by another on Arkansas 7 near the Griffthtown community in Clark County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Erin T. Williams, 23, of Arkadelphia was a passenger in a southbound 2010 Ford Expedition.
For reasons still under investigation, Williams fell out of vehicle and was struck by a northbound 2004 Ford F-150.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was released to Welch Funeral Home.
Neither driver was injured, and they were not identified in the Arkansas State Police report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Christopher Harper investigated the fatality.