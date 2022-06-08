Airports in the region are among those sharing in $518 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.
SOUTH ARKANSAS
De Queen – J. Lynn Helms-Sevier County Airport, $66,513 for taxilane construction.
Hot Springs – Memorial Field, $411,125, improve airport drainage and erosion control.
Malvern – Malvern Municipal, $1,207,584, extending runway seal, runway pavement surface, pavement joints.
Mena – Mena Intermountain, $67,500, extend taxiway shift/reconfigure existing taxiway.
NORTH LOUISIANA
Farmerville – Union Parish Airport, $180,000, remove obstructions.
Tallulah – Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional, $135,000, conduct or update miscellaneous study.
In a major regional project, Pounds Fields in Tyler, TX, will receive $6,212,714 to reconstruct a taxiway.
The second round of the 2022 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) awards includes 416 grants to airports across the U.S. to fund a variety of projects such as construction of new and improved airport facilities, repairs to runways and taxiways, maintenance of airfield elements like lighting or signage, and purchasing equipment needed to operate and maintain airports.