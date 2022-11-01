ARKANSAS CITY -- In celebration of John H. Johnson Day, the Division of Arkansas State Parks will host a groundbreaking event on Tuesday at the site of the future John H. Johnson Park, adjacent to the Delta Heritage Trail State Park Robert S. Moore Jr. Arkansas City Trailhead.
The groundbreaking will start at 1 p.m., and plans for the park will be presented.
Born in Arkansas City, John H. Johnson is well known for founding Johnson Publishing Company, which published the influential Black magazines Ebony and Jet.
As part of the day's celebration, Friends of John H. Johnson Museum has events planned at the Desha County Courthouse grounds prior to and after the groundbreaking. A “Salute to Ebony Fashion Fair and Fashion Show” will start at noon. An awards ceremony will start at 3 p.m. The Mann Middle School Dance Ensemble, as well as Justin Anders and the UA-Monticello Jazz Combo will perform.
CLICK HERE for more about the Johnson Museum.
Funding for the park is made possible by the Walton Family Foundation and Arkansas State Parks. The park is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.