Mega

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

2-38-55-57-65, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $169 million.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

13-36-43-61-69, Powerball 18, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $134 million ($75.3 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you