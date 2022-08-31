According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
2-38-55-57-65, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $169 million.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
13-36-43-61-69, Powerball 18, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $134 million ($75.3 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.