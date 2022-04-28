There was one grand prize winner Wednesday in Arizona of the $473.1 million national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
11-36-61-62-68, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
Arizona Lottery officials reported that the winning ticket was sold at a QuikTrip convenience store in Gilbert, a suburb of Phoenix. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Indiana.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were five Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Power Play winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($12 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
5-7-19-46-69 Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $43 million ($25.9 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.