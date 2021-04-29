There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday’s Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
16-18-35-39-53, Powerball 21, Power Play 3x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play tickets sold, worth $300. There were two Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold, worth $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play tickets sold, worth $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $129 million ($89.6 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
15-22-30-41-42, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $319 million ($218.7 million cash).