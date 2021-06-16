TEXarkana City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve the ordinance for an entertainment district, which would create a seamless entertainment district on both sides of State Line.
The ordinance was proposed on May 24. Council Member Hart gave the first approval and it was seconded by Council Member Williams. The rest of the council was in agreement. Texarkana community members can see the ordinance in full effect on June 24.
“I think this is a really great thing. We have been hoping for a few years to make things equal between the Texas and Arkansas side so that businesses on the Texas side could be a part of an arts and entertainment district. People love to come down and drink and enjoy the area with their adult beverages, so I think it will be really helpful to have things equal with the Arkansas side,” said Debbie Gilliam, Audience Services manager for the Perot Theater.
