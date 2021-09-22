There was one grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery. A ticket worth $432 million was sold in the state of New York.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
36-41-45-51-56, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $3 million in Connecticut.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($14.5 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
37-51-58-60, Powerball 19, Power Play 2.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $490 million ($355.1 million cash).