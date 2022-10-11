A motorcycle rider died Monday from injuries sustained Friday in a Montgomery County collision.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Everette Anderson, 57, of Mount Ida was driving a 2002 model Suzuki VL800 west on U.S. 270, following a 1992 model Chevrolet pick-up truck. The truck slowed, and the motorcycle struck the rear of the truck.
Anderson was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he died Monday morning.
The truck driver was not hurt and was not identified in the State Police report.
The wreck happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday. The weather was clear and the road was dry. Trooper 1st Class Michael R. Summitt investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.