A woman pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 32 years in prison Monday in the 2012 stabbing death of a Texarkana, Texas, man.
Alana Coleman, 40, eluded authorities for eight years before being arrested in Mexico by U.S. Marshals in October 2020.
Coleman appeared with Texarkana attorney John Delk for a plea hearing Monday before 5th District Judge Bill Miller in Texarkana. Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter prosecuted the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Morris’ body was found by police August 12, 2012, after a manager at the Redwood Apartments at 3400 W. 7th Street noticed a broken window with blood on it and blood on the front door of Morris’ apartment. A pair of broken scissors and a broken knife were collected from the bloody scene.
