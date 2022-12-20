There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-4-33-36-52, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 4x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Arizona, Kentucky, Louisiana and Texas.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $510 million ($266.8 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $2,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
7-37-55-65-67, Powerball 12, Power Play 5x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $170 million ($91.5 million).