There was no grand prize winner Tuesday night in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
7-8-20-36-39, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 3x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in New York and Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 ticket sold, worth $500. There were three Match 4 + Megaplier tickets sold, worth $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball ticket sold, worth $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $430 million ($291.9 million cash).
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:
12-17-20-21-26, Powerball 8, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $168 million ($117 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).