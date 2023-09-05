Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

1-26-32-46-51, Powerball 13, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 4 winner of $1 million nationally in Oregon.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $461 million ($223.5 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

10-31-42-43-55, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $101 million ($49.1 million cash).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you