There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
1-26-32-46-51, Powerball 13, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 4 winner of $1 million nationally in Oregon.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $461 million ($223.5 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
10-31-42-43-55, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $101 million ($49.1 million cash).