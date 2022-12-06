Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday night of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

335-45-47-54-55, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of #00. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $100 million ($52.9 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

1-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $354 million ($186.9 million cash

