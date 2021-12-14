The defense has filed a motion seeking to move the trial out of Bowie County, TX, for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant friend and taking her unborn child last year.
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, faces a possible death sentence if convicted of capital murder in the October 9, 2020, death of Reagan Hancock. Hancock, 21, was approximately 8 months pregnant with a baby girl at the time.
Parker’s defense team, Jeff Harrelson of Texarkana and Mac Cobb of Mount Pleasant, filed a motion Friday for a change of venue for the trial. The motion argues that Parker cannot get a fair trial in Bowie County, or in an adjacent county, because of pretrial publicity. Jury selection is currently scheduled to begin in the summer with trial to begin in September.
