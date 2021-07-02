Showers and thunderstorms are expected across much of the Four State area on Friday due to an approaching cold front.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said any thunderstorms that do develop Friday afternoon are expected to remain below severe limits. Stronger storms may produce gusty winds, brief heavy rainfall, and cloud-to-ground lightning.
Thunderstorms should diminish around sunset.
From Saturday through Tuesday, the best chances for thunderstorms should be south of Interstate 20 as the cold front is expected to stall near the gulf coast. However, rain chances will begin to increase areawide early next week as the stalled frontal boundary returns north across the region. No severe weather is anticipated through Wednesday.
The Magnolia-area Independence Day – Sunday -- forecast is brilliant. Skies will be sunny with a high near 92. Morning winds will be calm from the east at about 5 mph.