Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
Multiple sources, Several flash flood warnings and watches posted across South Arkansas – big flood-related woes in Dumas-Dermott area where more than a foot of rain has fallen since midnight. … Multiple sources, Gov. Asa Hutchinson says students and teachers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 won’t need to quarantine if they get exposed during the coming school year. … KATV News, LRK police officer charged with sexual assault. … TalkBusinessPolitics, Arkansas commits $17 million for Ebbing National Guard Base’s new F-35/F-15 missions. … TalkBusinessPolitics, Arkansas farmers will be able to use dicamba until the end of June due to court ruling. … IEMBot SHV, 911 telephone system out in McCurtain County, OK. … Multiple sources, Retired Arkansas track coach John McDonald has died. … Hot Spring Sentinel-Record, Man arrested Sunday after abducting a woman from her home, assaulting her, and holding her hostage. … Texarkana Gazette, A Freightliner towing a trailer struck a cow on Interstate 30 early Thursday in Bowie County. The resulting wreck and multi-vehicle pile-up killed the driver and injured two other drivers.
National/International:
Politico, Senate on track to pass bipartisan bill aimed at countering China’s economic and geopolitical rise. … NPR, French President Macron slapped in face by man during visit to small French down. … BBC News, Hollywood stars descend on Yorkshire village for filming of new Indiana Jones flick.