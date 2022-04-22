The search is under way for the person responsible for four homicides in the Ben community of Stone County.
Two people were found dead at each of two separate houses about a quarter-mile apart, eight hours apart.
Arkansas State Police said Friday morning that special agents are investigating the cases independently and have not, at this juncture, found conclusive evidence to confirm whether the cases might be related.
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office contacted State Police on Thursday afternoon, requesting CID special agents be sent to 646 Northcutt Road, located off Arkansas Highway 5.
About 2 p.m. Thursday, a woman and her son, both residents of the home located southeast of Mountain View, had been found dead by a family member. They were identified as Shirley Watters, 77, and James Watters, 55. Agents investigating the case found evidence indicating both had been wounded by gunfire.
About 8 hours later, agents were called to a second crime scene located at 5474 Arkansas Highway 5, north of the Watters residence.
William Clinton Trammell, 75, and his wife, Sharon, 72, had been discovered dead inside their home. Both were the apparent victims of gunshot wounds.
The bodies in each case have been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. The medical examiner will confirm the cause and manner of death and provide agents with an approximate time of death.
Stone County Sheriff Lance Bonds urged people to stay inside their homes and to lock their doors. Deputies are patrolling the area.
“There is not an active shooter at this time. No other details are available at this time,” said a brief statement from the sheriff’s office.
The nearby Concord School District told patrons that its normal bus route along Arkansas 5 would not be run on Friday, and that student absences would not be counted against them.
The Ben community is in the southeast corner of Stone County on Arkansas 5, about midway between Mountain View and Concord.