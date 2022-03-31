Turner & Turner filed suit in Clark County Circuit Court against a Massachusetts car warranty company which had caused dozens of unwanted, automated robocalls to be placed to one of the attorney’s personal telephones.
The telemarketers disguised the calls by “spoofing” which allowed them to transmit misleading or inaccurate caller identification information. Some of the incoming calls falsely appeared to be calls from Arkansas area codes.
Over a three-month period, around 30 of these were made to Todd Turner, despite the fact that his personal telephone number had been listed on the National Do Not Call Registry since 2008. If the calls were not answered, an identical voice recording was left in voicemail claiming that the caller had sent something in the mail and was making a final courtesy call about an expired vehicle warranty.
The calls continued even after Turner repeatedly asked the callers to stop calling his personal telephone number. Turner, like all Americans, found these calls to be incredibly frustrating. On the morning of March 18, Turner received two of these calls. He happened to be in a good mood that morning because the night before, a particular basketball team from Kentucky had been knocked out of the NCAA basketball tournament in the first round. During one of these calls, Turner talked to three different representatives over a span of about 15 minutes and was able to gather enough information to determine the seller’s true identity.
The 24-page lawsuit, filed by Dan Turner, alleges 10 different claims against the telemarketer. “There are numerous state and federal consumer-protection laws which are designed to prohibit these illegal, annoying robocalls, but some companies simply ignore the law,” said Dan Turner. “We’ve seen an increase in these calls and in all sorts of telephone scams and it is time for these violators to be held accountable.”
