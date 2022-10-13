There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
14-30-41-42-59, Powerball 6, Power Play 5x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $500. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $454 million ($232.6 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-7-11-13-38, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $494 million ($248.7 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.