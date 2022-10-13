Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

14-30-41-42-59, Powerball 6, Power Play 5x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $500. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $454 million ($232.6 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

3-7-11-13-38, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $494 million ($248.7 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you