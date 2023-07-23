There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
25-27-36-37-63, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.
There were no Match 5 winner of $1 million.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $28 million ($14.5 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
29-40-47-50-57, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $820 million ($422 million cash).