Two De Queen men died about 6:59 a.m. Sunday in a wreck on a De Queen street.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Brandon Craig Pitts, 39, was driving a 2006 model Mercury Marquis on 4th Street near Janssen Street when he lost control and struck a tree.
Pitts and his passenger, Calam Samuel, 27, both died at the scene, according to the Sevier County coroner.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.
Trooper 1st Class Joshua Broughton investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.