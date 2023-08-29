There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
4-6-25-55-68, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in New Jersey. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally in New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $386 million ($185.8 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
12-23-26-31-38, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $67 million ($32.3 million cash).