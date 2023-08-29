Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

4-6-25-55-68, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in New Jersey. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally in New York.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $386 million ($185.8 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

12-23-26-31-38, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $67 million ($32.3 million cash).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you